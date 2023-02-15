Four days after the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, which have caused more than 35,000 deaths and injured tens of thousands, the teams of Doctors without borders (MSF) continue to deploy their emergency response in northwestern Syria. At the moment, we receive very little international support from abroad. Our work is essential, but it is also a drop in the ocean, as the needs are immense in the region. We cover the basics, providing food, water and medical attention.

Most of the Syrian hospitals were already facing many difficulties and shortages, due to the lack of funds for humanitarian aid and the difficulties of access to this landlocked territory. Bab Al-Hawa was the only crossing point for humanitarian convoys into northwestern Syria and was highly politicized before the disaster. It was already difficult to get supplies and medicine from Turkey to Syria.

Some survivors, if they are not hospitalized, have lost everything: their houses, their clothes, access to food, sometimes part of their family, their money…

After the earthquakes, the pass was closed for three days and did not reopen until yesterday, with very little traffic at the moment. Until now, humanitarian organizations have had to draw on the emergency reserves they had on site. There is no time to lose in helping the people of this region, and the delivery of supplies is crucial. Two million people live in displacement camps, often in open tents, exposed to the wind.

more and more displaced

Just a week before the earthquake, a snowstorm hit the territory. Living conditions have deteriorated considerably. We donate heating equipment, blankets and mattresses, which are vital in these climatic conditions, as temperatures drop below freezing at night. Currently, more and more people are forced to move to these camps, and reception centers have been opened to house more displaced people. So far, there are 15 in the Idlib region, and we have launched mobile clinics to offer medical consultations in five of them. We will expand this activity in the coming days.

Our organization has also donated medical supplies to more than 10 hospitals. We respond to many needs, including trauma, obstetric care, and dialysis. We also sent some of the medical staff from our Atmeh hospital, specializing in the treatment of burns, to support other hospitals, whose staff were overwhelmed by the number of injuries. Our surgeons were able to help them. We also mobilize our ambulances for transfers between hospitals.

Every day our teams tell us tragic stories. Some survivors, if they are not hospitalized, have lost everything: their houses, their clothes, access to food, sometimes part of their family, their money, everything… Now they live in tents. They need clothing and hygiene products, they need water and food, they need everything.

The humanitarian teams must also protect these people from cholera, which has affected the region since last September and which proliferates in such precarious conditions and due to the lack of access to drinking water. We have already been fighting this disease for months, but our organization can only cover a part of the needs, especially given the worsening situation. For many inhabitants of this territory, living conditions have become even more disastrous.

