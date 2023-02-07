Syria’s war-torn Aleppo region is one of the hardest hit by the deadly earthquake that has also devastated parts of southern Turkey.

More than 1,300 people have been killed so far in northern Syria after the quake.

Emergency rescue teams have stated that many buildings are damaged or destroyed and that people are trapped under the rubble.

The region hosts millions of refugees displaced by the civil war.

Control of northern Syria is divided between the government, Kurdish-led forces and other rebel groups. They are still locked in a conflict.

Even before the earthquake, the situation in much of the region was dire, with frigid weather, crumbling infrastructure and a cholera outbreak causing misery for many who live there.

According to separate figures from the Syrian government and the White Helmets rescue group, which operates in rebel-held areas, more than 1,000 people have been killed in the region so far after the quake.

Trapped under the rubble

A White Helmets spokesman described northwestern Syria as a “catastrophic area” and said families were still trapped under the rubble.

A man from the town of Jandairis told the AFP agency that he had lost 12 members of his family in the quake. Another claimed that some of his relatives were trapped under the rubble.

“We heard their voices, they are still alive, but there is no way to get them out,” he said. “There is no one who can rescue them. There is no machinery.”

In government-controlled areas, all the country’s emergency services, including the army and student volunteers, have been made available.

However, BBC Monitoring’s Hesham Shawish, a Middle East specialist, says this is not enough to address the scale of the destruction.

Representatives of the International Rescue Committee, a charity with more than 1,000 staff on the ground in opposition-held areas of Syria, said they were dealing with the region’s first cholera outbreak in a decade and preparing for the blizzards that were coming when the earthquake struck.

Frigid conditions and torrential rains were making rescue efforts difficult.

Mark Kaye, the organization’s director of advocacy in the Middle East, described the situation as a “crisis within a crisis within a crisis” and said that vast parts of the region were cut off from communication due to damage to communication networks. .

The 7.8 magnitude quake struck at 04:17 local time (01:17 GMT) at a depth of 17.9 km near the Turkish city of Gaziantep. Twelve hours later, a second earthquake of almost the same magnitude struck 130 km to the north.

Some Aleppo residents told Reuters they have nowhere to go, either because their houses have been destroyed or because they fear new earthquakes.

constant crisis

Some people in remote areas are said to have been displaced up to 20 times due to the civil war, which erupted in 2011 when a peaceful uprising against President Bashar al-Assad escalated into a civil war.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians and combatants have been killed in the conflict and the resulting humanitarian crisis has been exacerbated in recent years by an unprecedented economic downturn.

Entire neighborhoods and vital infrastructure, including hospitals, across Syria were already in ruins from fighting before the earthquake struck.

The government has appealed for international help, specifically from United Nations member states, the International Committee of the Red Cross and other humanitarian groups.

However, he has rejected claims that he has asked Israel for help. The two countries are technically still at war and have no diplomatic relations.

Dozens of countries have pledged help, including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Qatar. The UN has stated that it has teams on the ground who are assessing the situation and providing assistance.

Russia, which already has a military presence in Syria due to its involvement in the civil war with the government side, has also pledged its support.

