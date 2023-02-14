The dramatic story of a little girl who was saved from the rubble after the earthquake that devastated Syria and Turkey thanks to the sacrifice of her little sister is moving. We are in Jandiris, in the north of Aleppo, in Syria. A little girl protected her little sister from the rubble by wrapping her in her arms. She died, while the other managed to survive and was rescued by rescuers. This poignant story was told by the White Helmets civil protection humanitarian organization, active in north-eastern Syria, on Twitter.

“Her little sister sacrificed herself… Amazing moments to save a little girl who was in her sister’s lap,” the post reads. Rescuers “snatched” the little girl from the arms of her deceased sister under the rubble of their house. Meanwhile, the dead from this terrible earthquake are over 41 thousand.

“What we have seen in the areas hit by the earthquake is that the rescue phase, that is, pulling the living people out of the rubble and finding the dead ones, is coming to an end. And now the humanitarian phase begins: providing shelter, psychosocial assistance, food, a sense of the future is our obligation,” said UN aid chief Martin Griffiths.

Meanwhile, the stories of people extracted alive almost 200 hours after the earthquake are moving. The latter two were rescued in the southeastern Turkish province of Kahramanmaras after being buried under rubble for 198 hours.