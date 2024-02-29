The earth trembles again in our peninsula, atdawn on February 29th to Naples there was a tremor earthquake. A truly rude awakening for the inhabitants of the Italian municipality. It's 5.45 in the morning and in the Phlegraean Fieldsan earthquake shock was clearly felt, which was also felt in the western area of Naples.

The magnitude shock 1.5 on the Richter scalewith its epicenter inside the Solfatara volcano, located in Pozzuoli was clearly felt by all residents. Given the shallow depth of the epicenter, 0.6 kilometersalso in the area west of Naples the shock was felt. As often happens in seismic events, the earthquake was preceded by a loud bang.

They are not registered at the moment damage to people or buildingsbut the Municipality of Pozzuoli communicated the seismic event to the population via social channels, inviting citizens to report any damage or problems. Obviously be on alert Municipal police that the Firemen. Furthermore, in the press release, citizens are invited to follow the official channels of the Vesuvian Observatory of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, Engvfor further information on the matter.

There Campania falls within the areas at high seismic risk, Zone 1, together with Friuli Venezia Giulia, Abruzzo, Molise and Umbria. And the Campi Flegrei also fall into this high-risk area, so the population must be informed and educated on what to do. Even yesterday, February 28thin the Pozzuoli area, were warned two earthquakes. And, for safety reasons, a school in Via Alfondo Artiaco was evacuated. These shocks, they are part of one seismic swarm which is affecting the Pozzuoli area in recent days and more generally the Campi Flegrei area. All institutions invite citizens to calm down and report inconveniences or problems connected to these seismic events to the reference bodies.

