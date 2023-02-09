Earthquake today in Siena: epicenter, magnitude and latest news

A scary night. It’s what thousands of people went through after the earthquake in Siena. It all started at 21:51 on Wednesday 8 February. Many were at home, on the sofa, watching the second evening of the Sanremo Festival. When suddenly, a big and sudden jolt. As recorded by Ingv, the first earthquake shock was of magnitude 3.5, depth of 8 kilometers, epicenter in Siena. People began to take to the streets, Piazza del Campo was crowded with people.

Then the earthquake swarm began: another tremor, another one. Almost 40 in total, in the night.

The last one today at 09:10, magnitude 2.5, with epicenter 2 kilometers from Siena. Fortunately, no injuries or extensive damage were reported: only a few cracks in the walls and a small landslide in the street of the Caves. For safety, the municipality of Siena – as announced by the mayor Luigi de Mossi – has decided to keep schools of all levels closed.