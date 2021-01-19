The 6.8 magnitude earthquake that mainly affected the San Juan province but affected different parts of the country had a great impact on the networks, where users showed the tremors and expressed their fear.

The phenomenon, which had as its epicenter the San Juan town of Villa Media Agua, caused major power outages and set off home and car alarms.

The governor of San Juan, Sergio Uñac, tried to transmit “calm the families” through your Twitter account. “Let’s put into practice all the measures we have learned to prevent incidents,” he added.

At this moment I want to transmit calm to the families, after the earthquake we have experienced in #San Juan. Let us put into practice all the measures that we have learned to prevent incidents, while we are committed to knowing the impact of the same to collaborate in everything necessary. – Sergio Uñac (@sergiounac) January 19, 2021

At the same time, although not with the same intensity, it was felt in other parts of the country, such as Mendoza, Córdoba, Rosario and Buenos Aires. It also impacted the central area of Chile.

On Twitter, dozens of users shared photos and videos of the moment. In some cases they showed how dishes, lamps and other household objects were moved.

In turn, more shocking images were seen such as that of a wall cracked from ceiling to floor.

Twitter users shared images of the earthquake that shook the country. Capture Twitter

“In my neighborhood we all went out parallel to the sidewalk. I felt it eternal,” said Marina, a neighbor of Maipú, in Greater Mendoza, where many residents left their buildings and houses out of fear.

“The water in the pool moved like the sea,” described Ricardo, from the city of Mendoza.

On Arístides Villanueva street, the main avenue of restaurants and bars in the province, tourists were also scared. “A family from Misiones got very nervous, they had never felt a tremor and we had to calm them down,” says Erica, a waitress at a pizzeria.

Developing