Earthquake for Lazio and Rome regarding an investigation into capital gains, with the main managers of the two clubs involved. Roma president and vice president Dan and Ryan Friedkin and former club president James Pallotta are under investigation in the Rome prosecutor’s investigation into the sale of several players. In all there are 9 suspects, in addition to the sports club itself: among them the former managing directors Umberto Gandini (current president of the Basketball League) and Guido Fienga, the former executive vice president and former executive director Mauro Baldissoni and some managers. Thomas Dan and Ryan Patrick Friedkin, respectively chairman and vice-chairman of the Board, in competition with Giorgio Francia, manager in charge of preparing the corporate accounting documents, are accused of false corporate communications.

Power of Attorney

—

The act of the Rome prosecutor states that “in order to obtain an unjust profit for themselves or for others, in the balance sheets, reports or other corporate communications addressed to shareholders or the public, they knowingly presented material facts that did not correspond to the truth, or they omitted relevant material facts whose communication is required by law on the economic, patrimonial or financial situation of the company or group to which it belongs, in a concrete way capable of misleading others”. In particular, as reported in the search decree carried out by the Guardia di Finanza in the headquarters of As Roma, “in the financial statements for the year ended 06.30.2021, they entered in the assets of the balance sheet, under the item ‘Multi-year rights sports performance of players ‘, under operating revenue, under the item ‘Revenues from management of players’ registration rights’, and under operating costs in the income statement, under the items ‘Personnel expenses and Charges from management of players’ registration rights’, amounts accrued under of transactions characterized by significantly increased values ​​or in any case non-compliant with market values”. In particular, the segment of the Prisma proceeding was sent to the attention of the Capitoline magistrates which concerns the sales of the players Luca Pellegrini and Leonardo Spinazzola which took place close to 30 June 2019 before the closing of the financial statements. But the investigation into the Giallorossi club, which sees nine people plus the club investigated, also concerns the transfers of Marchizza and Frattesi to Sassuolo, Tumminello to Atalanta, Luca Pellegrini to Juve, Cetin, Cancellieri and Diaby to Verona. As for the purchases beyond Spinazzola, the names are those of Defrel from Sassuolo, Cristante from Atalanta and Kumbulla from Verona.