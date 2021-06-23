A 5.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Peru, with its epicenter in the coastal town of Mala, about 100 kilometers from the capital of Lima. This was announced by the US Geological Survey. According to the measurement of the geophysical institute of Peru, the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.





According to reports on Twitter, the earthquake occurred at 21.54, local time, at a depth of 32 kilometers. There are currently no reports of casualties or damage, local media reported. Peru is located in the so-called Pacific Fire Belt, where about 90% of the world’s seismic activity is recorded.