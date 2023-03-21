Earthquake in Pakistan: images and videos of the earthquake today

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Earthquake in Pakistan.
Earthquake in Pakistan.
The telluric movement was recorded on Tuesday, March 21. This is what is known.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
A strong earthquake, lasting for at least 30 seconds, was felt Tuesday night (local time) in Pakistan and Afghanistanwitnesses reported.
“People ran out of their houses, many were reciting the Koran,” declared an AFP correspondent in the city of Rawalpindi, Pakistan, and other similar testimonies also come from Lahore and Afghanistan.
The United States Geological Survey indicates that the magnitude was 6.5, with an epicenter in the province of Badajshan, Afghanistan, and a depth of 198 kilometers.
Videos of the movement and of citizens who evacuated to safe places are already circulating on social networks.
News in development…
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Earthquake #Pakistan #images #videos #earthquake #today
Leave a Reply