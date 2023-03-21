Earthquake in Pakistan: images and videos of the earthquake today

A strong earthquake, lasting for at least 30 seconds, was felt Tuesday night (local time) in Pakistan and Afghanistanwitnesses reported.

“People ran out of their houses, many were reciting the Koran,” declared an AFP correspondent in the city of Rawalpindi, Pakistan, and other similar testimonies also come from Lahore and Afghanistan.

The United States Geological Survey indicates that the magnitude was 6.5, with an epicenter in the province of Badajshan, Afghanistan, and a depth of 198 kilometers.

Videos of the movement and of citizens who evacuated to safe places are already circulating on social networks.

News in development…