Chinese President Xi Jinping calls for full search and rescue efforts

An earthquake hit northwest China on Monday night (Dec 18, 2023) leaving at least 116 dead and around 400 injured in the provinces of Gansu and Qinghai, according to the Xinhua, China's state news agency. Chinese President Xi Jinping called for all search and rescue efforts to be used.

The USGS (acronym in English for United States Geological Survey) says the magnitude was 5.9. The Chinese news agency states that it was 6.2.

According to Xinhua, the earthquake caused damage to homes, roads and other infrastructure. Several villages suffered power outages and water supply interruptions.

580 firefighters were sent to the region. Rescuers are assisted by 88 fire engines and 12 search and rescue dogs. Train services passing through the earthquake zone are suspended.

Of the total deaths, 100 are from Gansu province and 11 are from Qinghai. Xi Jinping called on local authorities to rescue and treat the injured in a timely manner to minimize deaths. He also requested that the situation and possible climate changes be closely monitored to avoid secondary disasters.

The Chinese leader called for allocating relief supplies to affected regions as quickly as possible, repairing damaged infrastructure (such as electricity, communications and transportation) and helping displaced and homeless people.

