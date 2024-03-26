The earthquake follows a few days another seismic event of magnitude 3.1 which occurred in the same area on March 23.

On the night between 25 and 26 March 2024, precisely at 4.23 am, a magnitude 3 earthquake worried many citizens in the North Italy. The earthquake, in the middle of the night, forced several people to wait outside their homes for a few hours before feeling safe to go back to sleep.

The earthquake affected in detail the Certaldo area, in the province of Florence. The earthquake was felt by the population of Certaldo and the surrounding municipalities, and was distinctly perceived as far as Empoli. A very large radius given the size of the earthquake, certainly not the first in the area, and above all it is not the first of “significant” intensity in the last month in Italy.

According to data from the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), the earthquake had its epicenter 3 kilometers north-east of Certaldo. The geographic coordinates are (lat, lon) 43.5740, 11.0560, and the depth is 10 km. It was therefore a relatively superficial shock.

Luckily, they don't register damage to people or things. The shock follows a few days another seismic event of magnitude 3.1 which occurred in the same area on March 23. This was followed by two tremors of lesser intensity.

On social media, the mayor of Castelfiorentino, Alessio Falorni, commented on the shock by writing: “This wasn't bad”. The comment seems to take the event quite lightly, but local institutions have done and are doing everything possible to inform the population and give clear indications. The local authorities are monitoring the situation and reassuring the population about the constant seismic situation that can be reported in the area.

Although events of this type can cause concern, it is important to remain calm and follow the instructions of the competent authorities. In the event of an earthquake, it is essential to always know the provisions of your municipality on a possible one emergency plan. To stay updated on the seismic situation in Italy, you can consult the INGV website (https://www.ingv.it/) and follow the official information channels.