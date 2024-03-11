Naples earthquake today 11 March 2024: Vesuvius, magnitude and epicentre

A strong earthquake was recorded today, March 11, 2024, around 7.10 pm in Naples and its surroundings. The earthquake was felt very strongly from Portici to Pollena Trocchia. The epicenter is in the Vesuvian territory, at a depth of 1.3 kilometers. Two days ago there was a quake on Vesuvius with a magnitude of 1.4. Many users reported on social media that they clearly felt the shock. At the moment there has been no damage to people or things. The shock was also felt across the entire Vesuvian plain: Ercolano, San Giorgio a Cremano, Torre del Greco.

Here are all today's tremors