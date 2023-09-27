Earthquake in Naples, possible damage assessed. The seismic swarm continues

THE Neapolitans they were woken up by a strong earthquake shock at 3.35 am. An earthquake swarm is underway in the area of Phlegraean Fields. The strongest shock was magnitude 4.2, the earth shook clearly in many areas of Naples. The hypocenter was located at approximately 3 km deep. At the moment there is no news of damage to people or things. The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology specifies that the geographical coordinates are 40.8170 (latitude) and 14.1560 (longitude). It’s about one of the highest in the last weeks. In Naples – from Fuorigrotta to Vomero, from the Riviera di Chiaia to Capodimonte – many have been woken up by the telluric movement lasted several seconds as well as the alarm sirens going off. People took to the streets.

Less intense shocks, magnitude 2 and 2.2, were also recorded late yesterday evening always with the epicenter the Campi Flegrei. Yesterday two shocks in the morning at the Campi Flegrei again alarmed the citizens. Two events were reported in the morning with epicenter in the area of Solfatara, one at 5.06 of magnitude 2.1 and one at 8.31 of magnitude 2.4. The first at a depth of 2 kilometers, the other 5. Following the event, the Italy situation room of Department of Civil Protection got in touch with the local structures of the National Civil Protection Service. The shock was felt by the population but Since the initial checks, no damage has been reported so far.

