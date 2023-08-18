Earthquake today in Naples: series of shocks, the strongest of magnitude 3.3 in the Campi Flegrei: people on the street

Three earthquakes in Campi Flegrei this morning. Between 6.20 and 6.22 seismic movements of magnitude 2.5 and depth 1.2 km, of 3.3 at a depth of 2 km, and of magnitude 2.8 and depth 1.6 km, according to Ingv data, were felt by residents not only in the Pozzuoli, but also in Quarto and in the Pianura district of Naples.

No damage recorded. In the area there is an acceleration of the phenomenon of bradyseism. (AGI)

During the night, according to data recorded by Ingv, another four tremors, the most intense of which has a magnitude of 2.5 with a hypocenter less than a kilometer deep and an epicenter 6 km from Bacoli.

