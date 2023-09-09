Saturday, September 9, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Earthquake in Morocco of magnitude 6.8: this is how the streets and buildings were left

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 9, 2023
in World
0
Earthquake in Morocco of magnitude 6.8: this is how the streets and buildings were left

Close


Close

earthquake in morocco

earthquake in morocco

Photo:

Screenshots

earthquake in morocco

The epicenter was in the town of Ighil, located about 80 kilometers from the city of Marrakech.

Friday, September 8 An earthquake hit Morocco, leaving more than 1,000 deadaccording to the latest reports.

A seismic alert bulletin issued by the Moroccan National Institute of Geophysics reported that, The earthquake had a magnitude of 6.8 and its epicenter was the town of Ighil, located about 80 kilometers southwest of the city of Marrakech.

See also  Nations League 2023, Spain-Italy 2-1: Azzurri knocked out in the semifinals

According to a new official tally of victims, Authorities indicated that at least 1,037 people died in the powerful earthquake.

More news: Earthquake in Morocco, live: death toll rises to 1,037

In addition, the Moroccan Ministry of the Interior indicated in a note that, until 2:00 local time (GMT+1), deaths were recorded in the provinces and prefectures of Al Haouz, Marrakech, Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua and Taroudant.

From Colombia, President Gustavo Petro expressed his solidarity in the face of the natural disaster. Then, immediately afterwards, Gustavo Petro made the offer of direct help to address the consequences of the earthquake.

“All my solidarity with the people of Morocco in this tragedy. Attentive to the request that your government makes of us to help at this time,” this was the brief presidential message in response to the tragedy. The message was accompanied by news reports on the subject.

See also  Wolin, an island in the Baltic Sea, in Poland, would have been a macabre Viking fort

You can also read:

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Earthquake #Morocco #magnitude #streets #buildings #left

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result