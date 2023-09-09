Earthquake in Morocco of magnitude 6.8: this is how the streets and buildings were left

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
earthquake in morocco
Screenshots
earthquake in morocco
The epicenter was in the town of Ighil, located about 80 kilometers from the city of Marrakech.
Friday, September 8 An earthquake hit Morocco, leaving more than 1,000 deadaccording to the latest reports.
A seismic alert bulletin issued by the Moroccan National Institute of Geophysics reported that, The earthquake had a magnitude of 6.8 and its epicenter was the town of Ighil, located about 80 kilometers southwest of the city of Marrakech.
According to a new official tally of victims, Authorities indicated that at least 1,037 people died in the powerful earthquake.
More news: Earthquake in Morocco, live: death toll rises to 1,037
In addition, the Moroccan Ministry of the Interior indicated in a note that, until 2:00 local time (GMT+1), deaths were recorded in the provinces and prefectures of Al Haouz, Marrakech, Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua and Taroudant.
There are already 1,037 people dead and more than 1,200 injured, 721 in serious condition, after the earthquake in Morocco.
From Colombia, President Gustavo Petro expressed his solidarity in the face of the natural disaster. Then, immediately afterwards, Gustavo Petro made the offer of direct help to address the consequences of the earthquake.
“All my solidarity with the people of Morocco in this tragedy. Attentive to the request that your government makes of us to help at this time,” this was the brief presidential message in response to the tragedy. The message was accompanied by news reports on the subject.
You can also read:
