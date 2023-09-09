Earthquake in Morocco, live: death toll rises to 820

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The number of fatalities continues to rise.
EFE/ María Traspaderne / EFE/EPA/Jalal Morchidi
The number of fatalities continues to rise.
A magnitude 7 earthquake shook Morocco last Friday.
Last Friday, September 8, an earthquake hit Morocco, leaving hundreds dead.
According to a seismic alert bulletin released by the Moroccan National Institute of Geophysics, the earthquake was magnitude 7 and its epicenter was the town of Ighil, located about 80 kilometers southwest of the city of Marrakech.
The number of fatalities from the earthquake rose to more than 800 and the number of injured was 672..
Follow the minute by minute of the tragedy here.
Death toll rises to 820
According to the latest data released this Saturday by the Moroccan Ministry of the Interior, The province with the most deaths recorded is Al Haouz-south of Marrakech and close to the epicenter-, with 394 deaths, followed by Taroudant (271 deaths), Chichaoua (91 deaths), Ouarzazate (31), Marrakech (13), Azilal (11), Agadir (5) , Casablanca (3) and Al Youssufia (1).
France is ready to help
The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, showed his shock at the serious earthquake occurred in Morocco, which has left at least 632 people dead and 329 injured, and affirmed that his country is ready to assist the North African nation in emergency operations.
“We are all shocked after the terrible earthquake in Morocco. France is ready to help with first aid,” the president said on his X account (formerly Twitter).
Türkiye offers support for victims
Turkey, one of the recent countries hit by a devastating earthquake last February, conveyed its condolences to the victims in Morocco and also indicated that it is ready to offer all kinds of support.
“Turkey is prepared to offer all kinds of support to heal the wounds” left by the catastrophe, says the Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement of condolences.
Putin speaks out after the tragedy
“Russia shares the experiences and pain of the friendly people of Morocco,” wrote the head of the Kremlin in his telegram, in which he asks the Moroccan king to convey his words of condolence and support to the families and friends of the victims.
Putin also wishes a speedy recovery to all those affected by this natural disaster.
The dead rise to 632 and the injured rise to 329.
In a statement, Interior indicates that 290 people died in the province of Al Haouz, -south of Marrakech and close to the epicenter-, another 190 in Taroudant, 89 more in Chichaoua, 30 in Ouarzazate, 13 in Marrakech, 11 in Azilal, 5 in Agadir, 3 in Casablanca and 1 in Al Youssoufia.
Spain sends its condolences to Morocco
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its solidarity with Morocco and with the victims.
“Our thoughts are with the victims and loved ones of this terrible earthquake. All our solidarity with Morocco and its people,” wrote Albares, in a message on X (formerly Twitter).
