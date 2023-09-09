Earthquake in Morocco, live: death toll rises to 820

Last Friday, September 8, an earthquake hit Morocco, leaving hundreds dead.

According to a seismic alert bulletin released by the Moroccan National Institute of Geophysics, the earthquake was magnitude 7 and its epicenter was the town of Ighil, located about 80 kilometers southwest of the city of Marrakech.

(You can read: Buildings damaged in the medina of Marrakech due to the earthquake).

The number of fatalities from the earthquake rose to more than 800 and the number of injured was 672..

Follow the minute by minute of the tragedy here.