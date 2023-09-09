A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.8 hit the center of Morocco this Friday (8) night, with its epicenter near the tourist city of Marrakech, and left at least 820 dead and 672 injured, according to preliminary data from the Ministry of Interior. Of the total number of injured, 250 are in serious condition.

The province with the most recorded deaths is Al Haouz, south of Marrakech and close to the epicenter, with 394 deaths, followed by Taroudant (271), Chichaoua (91), Ouarzazate (31), Marrakech (13), Azilal (11), Agadir (five), Casablanca (three) and Al Youssufia (one).

According to the bulletin issued by the National Institute of Geophysics of Morocco, the earthquake measuring 7 on the Richter scale hit the Marrakech region, in northern Morocco, at 11:11 pm local time (7:11 pm in Brasília) on Friday, at a depth of eight kilometers. .

The epicenter was in the town of Ighil, located about 80 kilometers southwest of the city of Marrakech.

Earthquake was felt in other countries

The tremor was felt in other countries: there are reports in press vehicles in Portugal, Spain and Algeria. Portuguese authorities stated that they are in contact with the country’s citizens in Morocco, and especially with those in the epicenter area.

Seismic activities were recorded in Lisbon, Setúbal, Castro Marim, Portimão, Cascais, Coimbra, Albufeira, Alenquer, Loures, Mafra, Sintra, Amadora and Gaia.

“All Portuguese people with whom contact has been established so far are well, with no health problems or significant material damage having been reported”, the text mentions.

*With information from the EFE Agency