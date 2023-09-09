Algeria affirms that it will open its airspace to send humanitarian aid to Morocco after two years without diplomatic relations

Algeria, which severed ties with Morocco two years ago, has said it would open its airspace for humanitarian and medical flights to Morocco after the earthquake killed more than 1,000 people.

In a statement on the earthquake, the Algerian presidency has stated that it was ready to provide humanitarian aid and offer all its material and human capabilities in solidarity with the brother Moroccan people, if Morocco requests such aid.

Algeria broke diplomatic relations with Morocco in 2021, citing what it said were “hostile acts.” Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said earlier this year that relations between the North African neighbors had reached “a point of no return.”