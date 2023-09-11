What has happened in the last few hours

This is the highlight of the third day after the earthquake that hit Morocco until 2:00 p.m. this Monday, September 11.

New balance of victims. The Moroccan Ministry of the Interior has published a new balance of victims of the earthquake from early Friday to Saturday. As of 3:00 p.m. local time (4:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time), 2,681 people had lost their lives and another 2,501 had been injured.

The Moroccan Prime Minister announces compensation for the victims of the earthquake. The Moroccan Prime Minister, Aziz Ajanuch, made his first statement this Monday after the earthquake that occurred last Friday in the Maghreb country and has announced compensation so that citizens who have lost their homes can rebuild them. In a statement to Moroccan media, Ajanuch said that at the moment the Ministry of the Interior and other emergency services are making a great effort to help people in difficulty. “There are dead people that must be buried, there is also food aid that must be given,” he stated. Achanuch has announced the instructions of King Mohamed VI, to “compensate these people so that they can rebuild their houses.”

The UN relieves Spain in the coordination of rescue teams. The UN has resumed the task that the Military Emergency Unit (UME) of the Spanish Army assumed last night, the reception and coordination of the teams that traveled to Morocco to collaborate in the rescue efforts after the earthquake that shook the African country on Friday. . As explained by UME sources, the Spaniards were in charge of establishing the RDC on Sunday, the point that receives and coordinates the teams that arrive to help in disasters, because those from the UME were the first firefighters certified by the UN to reach the country where the earthquake has claimed at least 2,497 human lives and injured another 2,476 people.

Rescue teams from all over Spain join the search for survivors. Rescue teams from all over Spain have traveled to Morocco to collaborate in the search and rescue efforts for survivors of the earthquake that hit the south of the country last Friday night and which has left a balance so far of more than 2,600 people dead and 2,500 injuries, among them no Spaniards. The 56 soldiers of the Military Emergency Unit (UME) and the 30 members of the Special Emergency and Immediate Response Unit of the Community of Madrid (Ericam) who arrived on Sunday afternoon-night in the neighboring country have been joined by groups specialists displaced from various corners of the country.