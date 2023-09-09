Genoa – “I heard from my brother and thank goodness he is well, but I am still terrified for other relatives who I have not yet been able to contact. I pray for them and for my people”. Karima El Mahrougbetter known as “Ruby” (a name which however she asks to be deleted to close the chapter of the past once and for all), is Moroccan and today lives in Genoa where with her partner she has a well-established restaurant in Albaro (“Life”).

“This is a moment in which I deeply feel the connection with my land, my origins, the people to whom I feel I belong – he says – Such a shocking tragedy leaves me breathless. Since last night I have been following what is happening, the growing number of victims pains and scares me. It is a wonderful wounded land, we are a wounded people. I am sure that all the Moroccan people scattered around the world feel the same closeness, the same sense of bewilderment. The only hope is that it ends soon.”

A man passes near the medina of Marrakech, damaged by the earthquake

“My mother and my brothers are fortunately in Sicily for a few days of holiday – he continues – only my brother Zaccaria returned to Morocco on Sunday, to Marrakech to be precise, and I only heard from him a couple of hours ago. Thanks to God is fine. They had everyone evacuated and he slept on the street with his university friends. I still have no news about the rest of my family and they are hours of terror. I hope it ends as soon as possible and that we recover with dignity stronger than before. My people have always been noble people who fight and know what the meaning of sacrifice is.”