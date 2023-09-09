Tremor recorded in Marrakech had a magnitude of 6.8 points on the Richter scale; 1,037 people died

The earthquake that hit Morocco on Friday (September 8, 2023) was the strongest since 1969. The tremor registered 6.8 points on the Richter scale at the epicenter, in Marrakech, and left 1,037 people dead.

The number of victims has already surpassed the earthquake 54 years ago, when 13 died – 11 in Morocco and two in Portugal. Another more recent earthquake, in 2004, left at least 628 people dead in the city of Al Hoceima.

Since the beginning of the 20th century, the African country has had 7 earthquakes above 5 magnitude points. Before it was recorded on Friday (September 8), the last seismic episode with victims was in 2016, when a person also died in Al Hoceima.

The occurrence of earthquakes in Morocco is due to the country’s position on the border of the African and Eurasian tectonic plates, which were the Azores-Gibraltar fracture zone. Furthermore, Moroccan territory has several geological faults.

In the 18th century, the region suffered from 2 large earthquakes, both above 8.5 points. The 1st, in 1755, left 30,000 to 50,000 dead in Lisbon and around 10,000 in Morocco.

The 2nd was 6 years later, in 1761, but left no victims. In both cases, the earthquakes also caused tsunamis.