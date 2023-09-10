A seismic shock of 6.8 points on the Richter scale occurred on Friday (September 8) and more than 1,000 deaths have already been recorded

The impact of the earthquake that hit the central region of Morocco on Friday (September 8, 2023) is equivalent to 32 atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima (Japan) during the Second World War.

The epicenter registered in the city of Marrakech scored 6.8 points on the Richter scale and has already left more than 1,000 people dead. The region does not usually experience earthquakes of this magnitude and this was the strongest tremor in the area since 1969.

“This earthquake now, if you compare it to atomic bombs, is equivalent to more or less 30 or 32 atomic bombs, in general”explained George de França, professor at the Center for Seismology at USP (University of São Paulo), in an interview with Power360.

According to the professor, the earthquake that hit Morocco this weekend is classified as “intraplate”, since it occurred in a stable region, that is, far from the limit between tectonic plates. The country is 550 km south of the Eurasian-Africa plate boundary.

Because it was recorded in an area far from the interplate boundary, the damage caused by the impact tends to be greater. “When earthquakes of this magnitude occur [em regiões estáveis] it has damage very similar to magnitude 8 or 9 damage in plate boundary regions.”said the expert.

According to França, the depth of the earthquake can also be an indicator of lethality, since the more superficial it is, the greater the impact. In the case of Friday’s earthquake (September 8), the depth was 18.5 km below the surface.

“This is a shallow earthquake and the cause is exactly the release of energy in fragile regions, which are not fragile like at the plate boundary, but which are mobile and move too”explained the teacher.

In the coming days, the professor states that it is possible for there to be new earthquakes, but at smaller magnitudes. “We can expect aftershocks, with tremors certainly at smaller magnitudes [do que o tremor inicial] and should happen every one to two weeks”he said.