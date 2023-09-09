After the terrible earthquake that hit Morocco, “we have ascertained through our embassy, ​​our consulate in Casablanca, the consulate in Marrakech, the Crisis Unit and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that there are 500 Italians. Two hundred were registered, then there are another 180 who are not registered and 200 who are a group of people having a company meeting“. He said it Antonio TajaniForeign Minister, deputy prime minister and secretary of Forza Italia, reiterating on Tg4 that “there are neither injuries nor deaths”.

Read also

Meanwhile, three days of national mourning have been decreed in the country after the earthquake which caused over 1,300 victims. The Royal Palace made this known with a statement specifying that the flags will be at half-mast in all public buildings in the country.