Earthquake in Mexico of 4.1 magnitude with aftershocks of 4.7 on the scale

Anguish after moments in which an earthquake occurs in Mexico.
EFE/Sáshenka Gutiérrez
The telluric event occurred in the state of Chiapas.
According to information from the National Seismological Service (SSN), an earthquake occurred in Mexico that had as its epicenter Tapachula in the state of Chiapas.
The telluric event had a magnitude of 4.1 and a depth of 102.7 kilometers.
However, this has not been the only event that has been presented on February 8. The SSN also reported that a a magnitude 4.6 earthquake 151 kilometers southwest of Salina Cruz.
Why are there so many earthquakes in Mexico?
This is a very recurring question and it is that Mexico is one of the countries that has a peculiar location. The Aztec country is located in the Ring of Fire.or, an area where most earthquakes occur in the world.
According to El Comercio, It is located on the North American Plate, limited in its southern and western portion, with the Cocos, Rivera and Pacific plates.
Until now, the strongest earthquake that has been recorded in this country is that of June 3, 1932, which occurred in the coasts of Jalisco and Colima. This earthquake reached the scale of 8.2.
