The strong earthquake in Lima generated a large number of reactions from artists and television figures, especially from some famous foreigners who experienced a telluric phenomenon of such magnitude for the first time.

This was the case of Rafael Cardozo, who visited the set of Women in command to narrate how he experienced the earthquake of last Tuesday, June 22.

As he commented on the Latina program, he was surprised while preparing to rest with his partner Carol Reali.

“Afraid. Even more so, since there is no earthquake in Brazil, there is none of that. I was in the bathroom. Carol was already sleeping and caught us off guard “ , he counted.

Similarly, he acknowledged that he was not prepared to evacuate: “My first mistake is that I still don’t have my (emergency) backpack. I think that now I was scared, a lot of people are moved by fear. Today I will prepare my backpack to get everything ready, “he said.

Rafael Cardozo also told about the reaction of the popular ‘Cachaza’, with whom he has lived for several years: “She woke up with the tremor and she was really lost. (…) Things fell in my house, some things broke. I live on the 7th floor and it is not only the shaking, but also the noise it makes, which is more scary than the shaking ”.

Magaly Medina calls for calm during earthquake in Lima

The ATV presenter was broadcasting live when she was interrupted by the strong earthquake that shook Lima. Magaly Medina remained calm during the incident and asked the members of her production team and viewers for reassurance.

“You have to continue, everyone calm at home. Yes it is strong, but nothing will fall, it will happen. All calm. If we are going to run away, what peace of mind we are going to give the public ”, he told the cameras.

Earthquake in Lima, latest news:

