Seismologist Chebrov announced an aftershock process after the earthquake in Kamchatka

An earthquake measuring 7.0 in magnitude occurred in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Kamchatka, the regional branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Geophysical Service reported. The epicenter was 108 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. The earthquake’s epicenter was located at a depth of 6 kilometers.

In Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, residents began to hurriedly leave their homes, fearing further destruction. Eyewitnesses shared The consequences of what happened are all over the internet – footage shows fallen furniture, collapsed ceilings, and broken dishes.

Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for Kamchatka Krai reportedthat economic, housing and communal services, electricity supply, education, and medical facilities are operating normally.

There is no social tension among the population. There are no casualties or injuries. Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for Kamchatka Krai

Residents warned of aftershocks

The director of the Kamchatka branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Danila Chebrov, stated that aftershocks with an intensity of up to five points are expected after the earthquake in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

“The aftershock process will continue for quite a long time; in the coming days we should expect fairly strong, distinct tremors in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky,” he specified.

Related materials:

At the same time, the seismologist noted that the aftershock process with a high probability indicates that more intense tremors will not occur in the near future.

A volcano erupted in Kamchatka

In Kamchatka Krai, the Shiveluch volcano, located 450 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, also erupted. Shiveluch threw ash eight kilometers into the air, which is why a red aviation hazard code was introduced. A red aviation hazard code means that a volcanic eruption with a large ash emission is imminent or is already underway.

Volcanic activity poses a threat to local and international air travel Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences

Earlier, Kamchatka residents were warned about a powerful eruption of the Bezymyanny volcano with ash ejected to a height of six to 15 kilometers above sea level. The volcano ejected a column of ash on July 24. The ash rose from the eastern slope of Bezymyanny as a result of the collapse of hot avalanches.