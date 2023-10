Earthquake in Japan today 5 October 2023. A seismic shock measuring 6.6 degrees on the Richter scale was recorded at 11 local time in the southern Japanese archipelago of the Izu Islands. The earthquake, with a hypocenter ten kilometers deep, triggered a tsunami alarm for the Izu islands, the territories facing the Pacific and the Ogasawara islands. Residents have been urged to move away from coastal areas.