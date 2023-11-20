Earthquake today, Monday 20 November, in Japan. Two people were injured after the 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit Aomori prefecture, local authorities said. No tsunami threat was reported, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). Local firefighters said two boys suffered injuries from broken glass during the evacuation. According to local media, no anomalies were detected at the currently closed Onagawa nuclear power plant and the nuclear waste processing plant in Aomori Prefecture.