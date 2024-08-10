A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck the southern Sea of ​​Okhotsk near the coast of Hokkaido, Japan, on Saturday, the country’s meteorological agency said. The quake struck at 12:29 p.m. local time, with no tsunami warning issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake centered in the Hyuga Sea struck Miyazaki Prefecture on Friday, causing panic among residents and the issuance of a tsunami warning. The tremors were felt intensely, causing damage to buildings and landslides in several areas.

Scientists have warned of a possible “mega-quake” that could strike the country. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued the warning on Thursday, after eight people were injured by a 7.1 quake in the south. “The probability of a new major earthquake is higher than normal, but this is not an indication that a major earthquake will definitely occur,” the JMA said, without giving a timeframe or a call for evacuations.

The weather agency’s advisory warns of an increased likelihood of a major earthquake in the Nankai Trench, an ocean trench that runs along Japan’s Pacific coast, where previous earthquakes have triggered massive tsunamis. It did not say where or when the quake would strike, but encouraged people to be ready to evacuate if necessary.

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure, Japan estimates that the probability of an earthquake of magnitude 8 or 9 occurring in the depression area within the next 30 years is between 70% and 80%.