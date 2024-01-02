Drama in Japan

According to the latest announcement from the authorities of Ishiwaka Prefecture, it is at least 48 the provisional budget of people who lost their lives following the very violent incident earthquake which hit the Japan on January 1st. The first shock, felt in the central area of ​​the country and magnitude 7.6spawned a follow-up tsunami which forced the population to abandon their homes, with over 200 of them collapsing.

Military and rescuers on site

In the last few hours the tsunami emergency has ended, but the seismic swarm has not yet ended, with over 50 shocks of magnitude greater than 3.2. Firefighters, army and rescuers are on site to free the people left under the rubble, but unfortunately more victims are fearedas indicated by the Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida. There was considerable damage to homes and buildings, aggravated by the explosion of some fires and by rescue operations also made difficult by others damage to roads.

The proximity of Tsunoda

The whole world has expressed messages of condolence and solidarity to the Japanese population, already hit in 2011 by an even more devastating earthquake of magnitude 9.1, with a subsequent tsunami. Motorsport has also shown itself to be close to Japan, starting with Yuki Tsunoda. The AlphaTauri driver is experiencing hours of apprehension for his home country, with the 23-year-old posting a message on social media: “To everyone in the Noto region, Ishikawa Prefecture, and other areas where there was an earthquake, I am very surprised that it happened so suddenly on New Year's Day – he has declared – I've seen a lot of news and I can only pray that the damage does not get worse and that you are safe. We would like to express Our deepest condolences to all those affected. The situation is very worrying, because you never know what could happen at any moment. Please stay safe“.

The thoughts of the Repsol Honda team

Other messages also came from MotoGP, and in particular from the team Repsol Hondaofficial team of the Japanese manufacturer: “Our thoughts go out to all the people affected by the earthquake in Ishikawa prefecture”wrote the team on their social pages awaiting further news in the next few hours.