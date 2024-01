A new aftershock of magnitude 4.9 hit Ishikawa prefecture, along the western coast of Japan, two days after the strong earthquake that left at least 64 dead, mostly in the cities of Wajima and Suzu. The new shock was recorded around 10.54 local time. The tsunami warning was not issued. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, 448 tremors have been recorded since New Year's Day. And the rescuers' activities continue.

