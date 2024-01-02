Registration was made in the city of Wajima; other provinces close to the epicenter also had earth movements

The 7.6 magnitude earthquake recorded in Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, on Monday (January 1, 2024) may have displaced the ground by up to 1.3 meters. The change was registered in the city of Wajima, according to state media information NHK.

Based on preliminary GPS data, the Japan Geospatial Information Authority says the region has seen a shift of more than 1 meter to the west. A similar change was observed in Anamizu City and Suzu City. In Nanao, some of the ground moved 60 centimeters northwest, toward the sea coast. In Toyama and Niigata prefectures, the ground moved 20 centimeters in the same direction.

At least 48 people died in Japan as a result of the earthquake that hit the country. The information is from the Japanese broadcaster NHK. According to the Japanese meteorological service, the largest earthquake was magnitude 7.6 and almost 150 aftershocks have been recorded.

An alert was issued “big tsunami”, with waves that could reach 3 meters. Afterwards, the Japan Meteorological Agency reduced the level for “tsunami warning”, with waves of up to 1 meter. This Tuesday (2nd January), the organization withdrew the warning, but asked people to be careful as they were observed “changes in sea level” along the Japanese coast.

The agency also warned that new earthquakes could be recorded in the country in the coming days and asked the population for attention.

“There is a 10% to 20% chance of another earthquake of similar magnitude occurring next week,” an agency official told reporters. The information is from the Philippine television channel ANC.