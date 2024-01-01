Elderly man was found in the wreckage of a house in the city of Shiga; country registered a tremor of 7.6 this Monday (1st.Jan)

An elderly man died after being trapped in a house that collapsed in the city of Shiga, Japan, during the 7.6 magnitude earthquake that hit the country this Monday (January 1, 2024). The information is from the Japanese broadcaster NHK.

According to the Hakui Police Station, the man was rescued, but was confirmed dead when treated at a hospital in the region.

In the city of Hakui, the broadcaster talks about another elderly person rescued from the rubble of the earthquake. He was taken to medical care, but his condition is considered critical.

After the earthquakes recorded, the regions of Niigata, Toyama, Yamagata, Fukui and Hyogo received a tsunami warning. Throughout the day, however, notification to locals dropped to the lowest level of risk, called “tsunami warning”. Russia, South Korea and North Korea have also issued warnings for the risk of large waves.

A series of earthquakes hit Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, this Monday (January 1, 2024). According to the Japanese meteorological service, cited by the public channel NHK, the largest earthquake was magnitude 7.6. The USGS, from the USA, speaks of magnitude 7.5.

In images released on social media and in the local press, it is possible to see cracked streets and destroyed houses. Witnesses also filmed the moment the tremor occurred from inside establishments.

Watch (1min45s):

See other photos and videos:

BREAKING: Impact of 7.6 magnitude earthquake in central Japanpic.twitter.com/Kjsudzg6fo — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 1, 2024