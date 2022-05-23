Over the last few hours, news has come in regarding the Japan which shocked the whole country. A strong earthquake recently shook the entire northeastern part of the state. Specifically, it is a earthquake from magnitude 6. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Recently the part North East Japan was hit by a major earthquake. It is an earthquake of magnitude 6 on the Richter scale which shook several prefectures including Fukushima. To give it‘announcement it was the Meteorological Agency and some Japanese newspapers including the “Japantimes”.

Initially the earthquake at about 5.8 occurred around 12:24 local time. According to experts, the earthquake originated from thePacific Ocean, exactly at a depth of about 30 kilometers. However, despite all this, no alarms were revealed tsunami.

As for the inconvenience, no serious damage was found. Therefore, according to what officials report, it is excluded that there may have been any anomalies in Tokai Nuclear Power Plant No 2. The same goes for the nuclear power station of Fukushima n.1 and 2. Also with regard to the means of transportsuch as the Tohoku Shinakansen line between the prefectures of Fukushima and Miyagi, the latter did not suffer serious disruptions.

Japan: earthquake measuring 7.3 off the coast of Fukushima prefecture

However, as early as March 2022, another violent earthquake occurred in Japan. It was a magnitude earthquake 7.3 which hit the region Tohoku, north east of the country. L’epicenter it was found in the sea off the prefecture of Fukushima at a depth of about 60 kilometers. The Meteorological Agency had also given the tsunami warning. Among the inconveniences there were some fires, at least four dead and over 100 injured.