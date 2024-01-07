A woman in her 90s was pulled alive from the rubble more than five days after the earthquake measuring 7.6 degrees on the Richter scale which on New Year's Day caused the death of 126 people in Japan, while another 200 are still missing.

The woman was found yesterday in the western coastal city of Suzu, among the rubble of a house that collapsed due to the earthquake, the Kyodo agency reported today.

The earthquake caused widespread damage and caused damage in Ishikawa prefecture, one of the most affected, where around 30 thousand people are staying in emergency shelters and where the delivery of essential aid is hampered by damage to the roads.