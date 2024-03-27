In some Italian and foreign areas the seismic risk is very high. In our country the most important seismic areas are identified as red zones. These include Campania, Umbria, Friuli Venezia Giulia, and other territories. A little while ago the earth began to tremble again in an area now at the center of a long and intense seismic swarm: fear among the inhabitants of Pozzuoli after a shock of earthquake.

Today, Wednesday 27 March 2024, the earth began to shake again in an area that had now been hit hard. The earthquake shock was distinctly felt by the population in Municipality of Pozzuoli. The earthquake, monitored by the Ingv Vesuvian Observatory, with a depth of 2.8 kilometers and an intensity of magnitude 1.0, would not have caused damage to objects or people. The seismic episode occurred at 3.12pm and was preceded by a fort roar which greatly frightened the residents of the area.

The area in question is not new to these seismic events, since it falls within the Italian high-risk areas. For some time now, a seismic swarm has been crossing the area and at the moment it doesn't seem to want to slow down. Today's quake, despite its moderate intensity, alarmed the population. Although the inhabitants are accustomed to these seismic events, fear is always present. The Municipality and the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology are monitoring the situation in the area. All institutions remain at the disposal of citizens for any reports or inconveniences due to these seismic events.

Already in the past few days, other earthquakes had frightened the population. Residents, accustomed to these events, have specific behavior protocols available. In fact, in areas like this it is necessary that the entire population and the relevant structures always know how to behave in the event of seismic events.