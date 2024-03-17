These are days of great anxiety due to the tremors of earthquake which are affecting the Campi Flegrei area. Even today a seismic swarm was recorded: these are precisely four earthquakes that followed one another today, Sunday 17 March. Needless to say, the tremors were felt by everyone, especially in the Pozzuoli area.

It's been days since one seismic swarm is active in the Campi Flegrei area. As already anticipated, in the afternoon of today, Sunday 17 March, four shocks earthquake followed one another and were felt in the Pozzuoli area. Of all the tremors that occurred, the one that was felt was without a doubt the tremor of 1.4 on the Richter scale and at a depth of 2.5 kilometers. This tremor was recorded around 4.20pm.

After a few minutes, precisely at 4.29pm, another seismic event occurred in the area of Phlegraean Fields. This time, however, the shock recorded was 0.7 and the earthquake was recorded at 2.4 kilometers deep. The third shock, however, was recorded at 5.15 pm and had the same intensity as the second. Finally, at 5.19pm there was the last tremor.

At the moment, no details are known about this latest tremor which occurred due to its low intensity. As already anticipated, for days now seismic events are occurring in the Campi Flegrei area, creating anxiety and concern in all the residents of this area and the surrounding ones.

Unfortunately, the seismic events were once again felt today, Sunday 17 March, when four tremors occurred one after the other between 4pm and 5pm. Of the four tremors only one, that of 1.4, was felt by the local population.