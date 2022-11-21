Earthquake in Indonesia, at least 162 dead in Java

There are at least 162 victims of the earthquake that shook the island of Java in Indonesia today. This was stated by Ridwan Kamil, governor of the province of western Java, shaken by the earthquake of magnitude 5.6 which hit the region of Cianjur. The tremors were also felt very strong in nearby Jakarta, where several skyscrapers were evacuated.

According to the National Agency for Disaster Mitigation, around 700 were injured in the earthquake, which destroyed an Islamic college, a hospital and other public facilities. The head of the municipal administration of Cianjur, 100 kilometers from the capital Jakarta, said that most of those injured in the earthquake suffered fractures “after being trapped in the rubble of the buildings”.

The affected island is the most populous in the world, with 149 million inhabitants, and the largest in all of Indonesia, which just a week ago hosted the summit of the Group of 20 (G20). Last February, an earthquake measuring 6.2 which struck the island of Sumatra caused at least 25 deaths and 460 injuries.