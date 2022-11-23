The Indonesian emergency services reported that they rescued a six-year-old child alive from the rubble who remained trapped for two days after the earthquake that on Monday, November 21, shook the island of Java, the most populous in the country. Meanwhile, the death toll rose to minus 271 on November 23 as heavy monsoon rains forced a temporary halt to searches for survivors.

In the last few hours, the rescue teams reported that they found a child alive in the rubble of a house in the town of Nagrek, in the Cianjur district, the epicenter of the earthquake, which shook the island of Java on November 21. .

The little boy, identified as Azka, was found after spending two days under the ruins and located next to his grandmother’s lifeless body.

The news comes after it became known that many of the fatalities in Cianjur were children, whose schools collapsed when the earth shook from the 5.6-magnitude, 10-kilometer deep earthquake.

This Wednesday, November 23, the official death toll rose to 271. Authorities warn that the death toll is likely to rise as at least 40 residents are still missing.

Some residents walk near badly damaged houses after the 5.6 magnitude earthquake in Cianjur, West Java province, Indonesia on November 23, 2022. © Antara/Yulius Satria Wijaya/Via Reuters

Some devastated remote areas are still inaccessible due to road closures and landslides caused by the quake.

The disaster also left more than 2,000 people injured and hospitals near the epicenter on the country’s most populous island of Java remain overwhelmed, with patients on stretchers in tents set up outside medical centers awaiting treatment. additional treatment.

Monsoon rains interrupted rescue operations

Heavy monsoon rains batter survivors in makeshift shelters and forced the suspension of rescue efforts for a few hours.

The authorities explained that the torrential storm generates the risk of landslides, so it was necessary to pause operations. However, they were resumed later.

“Because the earthquake was quite strong and it rained, we feared that there would be landslides, but we have continued with the evacuation process now,” said search and rescue agency director Henri Alfiandi.

Indonesian rescue members carry the body of a victim from the site of a landslide caused by the earthquake in Cugenang, Cianjur, West Java province, Indonesia on November 22, 2022. © Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Recovery efforts on a rainy day focused on Cugenang, another of the hardest-hit districts, where at least one village was buried.

Some 6,000 police, soldiers and volunteers dug through the ruins with their bare hands, shovels and mattocks, as heavy rains hampered their efforts.

Authorities are struggling to get tractors and other heavy equipment across washed-out roads to villages hit by mudslides.

Meanwhile, government-deployed helicopters have had to drop food and water into two villages that cannot be reached by road.

Experts remain focused on finding bodies and trying to find survivors whenever possible and when time runs out to find anyone still alive under the destroyed buildings.

With Reuters and AP