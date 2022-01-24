Earthquake in Haiti, at least two dead, as well as dozens of injured and damaged buildings, in the country hit today by a series of tremors a few days after the anniversary of the 2010 earthquake that caused over 250 thousand victims. Affected the southwest of the country: According to the US Geological Survey, the first quake, of magnitude 5.3, recorded this morning near the city of Les Cayes, about 200 km from Port-au-Prince, was followed by two other quakes of magnitude 4.4 and 5.1.