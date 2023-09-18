Earthquake in Florence, damage assessment underway. Panic among the people, everyone on the street





A earthquakemagnitude between 4.6 and 5.1 occurred at 5.10 am in Florentine. This is the estimate made by the engineer. The shock was felt distinctly in Florence. At the moment there has been no damage to personnel or personnel. The earthquake recorded by the INGV was of magnitude 4.8 epicenter 3 km from Marradi (Florence) at a depth of 8.4 km. The strong earthquake with its epicenter in the Florentine area was clearly felt by the population. Hundreds of people were reported to have poured into the streets after the earthquake. An investigation into possible damage is underway. Following the seismic event recorded by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology in the province of Florence at 5.10 am with magnitude 4.8“the checks for any damage by the Italian Situation Room of the Civil Protection Department in contact with the local structures of the National Civil Protection Service”.

Following the seismic event that occurred in the area of the municipality of Marradi, NUE 112 received numerous phone calls from people asking informationbut at the moment one single request for intervention carried out by the Marradi detachment for a check carried out at a RSA structure with negative results. At the disposal of the National Operations Center of the Fire Brigade, the team of the Borgo San Lorenzo detachment and the Command official are reaching the Marradi detachment.

Subscribe to the newsletter

