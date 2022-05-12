Earthquake today in Florence. An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 was recorded by Ingv at 11.12 pm with its epicenter 3 km southwest of Impruneta in the province of Florence, 8 km deep. The quake was clearly felt in the capital, but also in the whole area and in most of the provinces of Siena and Prato.

Another quake subsequently occurred at 11.15 pm, of magnitude 2.3, in the same area.

According to the experts of Eng the quake is linked to the seismic swarm in the Impruneta area, which began on 7 May. In Impruneta and in the nearby municipality of San Casciano Val di Pesa, after the earthquake many people took to the streets. Checks are underway to ascertain the presence of any damage. “We are monitoring the situation with the regional Civil Protection room,” writes the president of Tuscany, Eugenio Giani on social media. At the moment no damage to persons or property has been reported to the integrated civil protection room of the metropolitan city of Florence. Even the mayor of Impruneta, Alessio Calamandrei, with the carabinieri and civil protection is verifying possible damage.

