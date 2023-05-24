The official nature of the agreement

Honda will remain in Formula 1 even after 2025, now it’s official. The Japanese motorist has in fact tightened a multi-year agreement with Aston Martin for the supply of power units in view of the regulatory change scheduled for 2026. The successful partnership with Red Bull – which has so far brought one constructors’ title and two drivers – will therefore end in two seasons, with the Anglo-Austrian team choosing to build its own engines, making use of the collaboration of Ford.

So Honda looked elsewhere and made an agreement with Aston Martin – an emerging team currently second in the world championship – which in turn will dissociate itself from Mercedes to embrace the Golden Wing company. As explained in the press release, Honda will refine its electric motor and battery technologies in Formula 1, with the aim of transferring them to road cars. For the Japanese house, this is the sixth team supplied in its parable in the top category, after Williams, McLaren, BAR, Red Bull and Alpha Tauri.

The words of the leaders

Toshihiro Mibeglobal director of Honda, explained: “One of the main reasons why we decided to take on this new challenge in F1 is the choice to become a sustainable series, in line with the goals we are pursuing for the reduction of carbon emissions. The platform will also facilitate the development of our electrification technologies. We believe that the know-how we will acquire in this new challenge can be directly applied to the production of our future series electric vehicles. Honda and Aston Martin share the same determination to achieve victories. Together we will try to conquer the title of world champion, like Aston Martin Aramco Honda”.

Lawrence Strollexecutive chairman of Aston Martin F1: “I would like to welcome Honda and HRC to the Aston Martin team. We share the same drive, determination and ambition to succeed on the track. Honda is a behemoth and its success in motorsport is rooted in time and is impressive. I would like to thank Mibe and Watanabe and HRC for the exciting future that awaits us starting in 2026.”