Two people were injured and 38 homes were affected this Monday after the magnitude 5.2 earthquake that had eight aftershocks, in the Ecuadorian province of Carchibordering Colombia, according to the National Risk and Emergency Management Service.

In a statement, he pointed out that five people had nervous breakdowns and two others were injured by the fall of a wall in the city of Tulcán, capital of the province of Carchi.

In total, 38 affected homes were registered, of which 16 are in Tulcán, the same number in Montúfar and 6 in Espejo.

In addition, two educational units in Montufar were affected, in one of which the collapse of 30 meters of a rear wall enclosure was detected and in the other a bareque house (agricultural products warehouse) collapsed.

There were seven affected public assets, including four child development centers.

According to the National Service for Risk and Emergency Management, the magnitude 5.2 earthquake registered at 8:33 local time (13:33 GMT) 17.8 kilometers from San Gabriel (Carchi) was felt in 26 cantons.

It was felt strongly in 5 cantons of the province of Carchi, moderately in 6 cantons of Imbabura and Carchi, and slightly in 16 cantons of Sucumbíos, Pichincha (whose capital is Quito), Pastaza, Orellana, and Napo.

According to preliminary reports, there are damages in the cantons of Tulcán, Montúfar, Espejo and Bolívar in the province of Carchi.

After the earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the open Richter scale, 8 aftershocks have been recorded, the largest magnitude of 4.1 at 08:38 local time (13:38 GMT) and the smallest magnitude of 2.9 at 9:33 (14:33 GMT), reads the writing.

Fire belt

Ecuador is located in the Pacific Belt or Ring of Fire, which concentrates some of the most important subduction zones (sinking of tectonic plates) in the world. and is the scene of strong seismic activity.

In addition to Ecuador, the Belt, which is shaped like a horseshoe, includes a large number of countries such as Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Peru, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, the United States and Canada.

On April 16, Ecuador remembered the sixth anniversary of one of the most destructive earthquakes in its recent history, of magnitude 7.8.

That natural phenomenon, which occurred on April 16, 2016, left more than 670 dead, thousands affected, as well as millions of material losses.

This earthquake hit the provinces of Esmeraldas (border with Colombia) and its neighbor Manabí, both located on the coast of the Andean country, with intensity, but it also affected other areas and was felt strongly, even in the Ecuadorian capital, Quito, located in the province of Pichincha, located in the Andean zone of the country.

