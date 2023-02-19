Home page World

Ines Baur

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake has shaken the west coast of Croatia. In some cases, the effects are even said to have been noticeable in Bavaria.

Munich – In summer it is a popular holiday destination. Now the Croatian island of Krk has been shaken by an earthquake. After the devastating earthquake in Turkey, people are more sensitized than usual. The earthquake shook the Croatian island of Krk on Thursday morning. The seismological institute in the capital Zagreb put the strength at 4.8.

The institute gave the town of Draga Bascanska on the island of Krk as the epicenter. No damage is known to date, but readers’ letters to the “index.hr” news portal reported clearly noticeable earthquakes, swaying buildings and objects falling from shelves in apartments.

Earthquake in Croatia – tremors are said to have been felt as far as Bavaria

Loud erdbebennews.de the quake reached magnitude 5.2. The tremors were felt in large parts of Croatia, parts of Bosnia-Herzegovina, Italy, Slovenia and southern Austria. Isolated tremors in southern Bavaria cannot be ruled out.

The terrible earthquake in Turkey and Syria claimed the lives of thousands of people. Many families who are currently planning their summer vacation are unsure whether and where they can travel. A model that scientists have developed could be helpful. This should show how high the risk of earthquakes in Europe is. In general, it is probably true that in the southern part of Europe the risk of earthquakes is higher than the latitudes of Germany. (dpa/ib)