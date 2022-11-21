Home page World

Ines Baur

It was only in October that severe storms caused chaos on the island of Crete. (Archive image) © dpa

On Monday night, a 5.5-magnitude earthquake woke thousands of residents of the popular Greek island. The tremor was about 80 kilometers below the sea floor, and there was no tsunami.

Athens (AP) – An earthquake has shaken the Mediterranean island of Crete and the Dodecanese archipelago. The earthquake occurred, according to the Geodynamic Institute of Athens in the night at 01.25 under the seabed between Crete and the island of Karpathos. It woke residents up, local media reports.

Earthquake in Crete – no injuries and no tsunami danger

“The earthquake occurred at a very great depth of about 80 kilometers below the seabed,” geologist Efthymios Lekkas said on state television on Monday morning. The rescue service said there were no injuries or significant damage from the earthquake, which measured 5.5 on the Richter scale. There was also no tidal wave (tsunami), he added.

Crete is close to a tectonic rift and is prone to earthquakes

Crete lies north of a deep tectonic rift where the African and Eurasian plates meet. Earthquakes occur again and again and are therefore not uncommon for the islanders. There was already an earthquake on the Greek holiday island in September this year.

The consequences of earthquakes in the geological area are usually rather small. One reason for this is that the epicenters of the earthquakes are in the sea.

It was not until October that severe storms caused chaos on the island of Crete, two people fell victim to the storm. (dpa/ib)