Earthquake today in Rome: shock, magnitude, epicenter and latest news

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 Richter degrees was recorded around 2.46 in the province of Rome. The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology communicates it with a tweet. The epicenter was located 8 km northwest of Colonna, at a depth of 10 km. The shock was also felt in the Guidonia area and also in Rome and Tivoli.

At the moment, no reports of damage have been received by the operations room of the fire brigade command.