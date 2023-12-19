And of at least 118 dead, the new death toll from the 6.2 magnitude earthquake that hit northwest China. According to news from the official Chinese agency Xinhua, there were 105 dead and 199 injured in the province of Gansu alone and another 15 victims in the nearby province of Qinghai.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the earthquake occurred at 11.59pm yesterday, local time, with its epicenter in Liugou, followed by other tremors. Rescuers and survivors are dealing with freezing temperatures and interruptions to water and electricity supplies. Xinhua speaks of 6,381 houses damaged in Jishishan (Gansu) alone. 200 million yuan (around 25 million euros) has been allocated for the affected provinces.

However, there are no reports of victims from the official Chinese media after the 5.5 magnitude earthquake which hit the Xinjiang region, also in the north-west of the Asian giant, at 9.46am today, Beijing time.