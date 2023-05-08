Earthquake in Campania: strong shock of magnitude 3.4 felt in the Campi Flegrei area





A new strong shock of earthquake in Campania, of magnitude 3.4, was recorded in the Campi Flegrei area at 4.28 today. The epicenter was located by the Vesuvius Observatory, the Neapolitan headquarters of Ingv, at a depth of 2.7 km in the Solfatara volcano, in the territory of Pozzuoli (Naples). The mayor of the city, Gigi Manzoni, reports that the municipal police and civil protection volunteers are searching the areas close to the epicenter. At the moment there are no reports of damage to people or things.

Subscribe to the newsletter

