Fernando Costa, in the center, speaks during a press conference in Santa Cruz (Bolivia), this Wednesday. Juan Carlos Torrejón (EFE)

The recent complaint by the Bolivian Football Federation (FBF) about the existence of a “corruption network” of leaders, referees and players has produced an earthquake in Bolivian football. The FBF presented a set of evidence to the prosecution, which its holders have described as “compelling.” At the same time, some leaders want to put a cold shoulder to the situation. They rely on the difficulties that have arisen in proving the guilt of some suspects of match-fixing and think that the complaint was “hasty.” A battle is also being waged between clubs over the future of the championships that have been played this year.

Bolivian football has been paralyzed since its president, Fernando Costa, exploded a bomb at a press conference on August 30: he had seen “very serious” material that indicated a corruption plot in the main championships being played in the country. . Costa did not give names but pointed to leaders, referees and players. One of the higher councils of this institution, that of the first division, saw the evidence and decided to suspend the ongoing All Against All competitions and the 2023 Cup Tournament, because it understood that some of the matches played in them were rigged.

To prevent Bolivia from being left out of the international circuits, an “express championship” will be played in the following months, which will allow the clubs to qualify for the South American cups. It will also serve to relegate less competitive clubs.

These solutions have met with objections from some teams. The Strongest, who was at the top in the disputed championships, voted against the suspension, due to the damage that this decision will cause. In addition, it requests that the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) review the decision. Other clubs also do not agree with what was adopted. Last year the Clausura championship was also cancelled, on that occasion due to political conflicts in the country. Unofficially, some leaders believe that certain clubs are taking advantage of the problems that are appearing to suspend competitions and thus prevent their rivals from winning or preventing them from relegating from the first division.

Part of the FBF evidence has been known. The media played an audio that captures the conversation between Marco Rodríguez, president of the Vaca Díez club, which has just been promoted to the professional division, and referee Gaad Flores. “There have to be five goals in the game, regardless of who it is. It is important that there are three in the first half. You can charge us a penalty, don’t worry. Let them score those three goals in the first half,” the manager explains to the referee.

“Okay, perfect, doc… Have you already spoken to Nacional? “answers the other person, who the sports portals identified as the referee Flores. He is referring to Nacional Potosí, another professional team, which on August 16 beat Vaca Diez 5-0, under the arbitration of Flores. In the audio, the leader responds that yes, those from Nacional Potosí are aware and he mentions the goalkeeper of this team, Saidt Mustafá. Although he accepts that losing by “many more goals” will be a “hard blow”, he claims that it is the only way to “receive more” money.

After the recording became known, leader Rodríguez requested leave from the presidency of his club. He noted that he does it “with his head held high” and to avoid damage to the team’s reputation. For his part, the referee involved declared that he was the one who recorded the conversation with Rodríguez and that he did so with the intention of reporting the crime to the country’s arbitration commission. He also claimed that he had not received any money and that he had run the party correctly. The Council requested the dismissal of this commission of arbitrators, composed of Alejandro Mancilla, Wilson Estrada and Juan Carlos Cardozo. It is suspected that they were aware of the arrangements, which they denied.

In addition, another audio was known in which referee Orlando Quintana is referred to, who also pleaded innocent. And the Independiente Petrolero club made it known that it suspected the ethics of four players, but that it did not have enough evidence to reveal his identity.

Another club president who has made the news has been Marcelo Claure, a Bolivian businessman who lives in the United States and who, as he wrote on a social network, has invested “millions of dollars” in Bolívar, one of the most important teams in the country. “If I don’t see a total restructuring of Bolivian football,” the millionaire posted, “and all this corruption is cleaned up, the Bolívar project is over for me and I will be the first to leave Bolivia and not invest more.”

Claure asks that new referees be brought in, “preferably from outside,” that betting on Bolivian soccer be banned and that all those involved in cheating be expelled. He also asks to reduce the number of first division teams to 12 (currently there are 17) and to make the clubs’ finances transparent. But the tone of his communications is pessimistic: “I don’t know if it is possible to play again without knowing who is bought,” he said.

The Superior Council of Bolivian football determined to require the company Sport Tv Rights, which markets sporting events in Bolivia, to withdraw the betting license of its company Betting Rights. This has been linked to match-fixing. If the television company does not do what they ask, the FBF will file a legal claim against them.